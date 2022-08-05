Surface Book 3 has now become the first Microsoft PC to receive the August 2022 firmware update. The latest firmware version is now rolling out to Surface Book 3 devices running Windows 10 May 2020 update, Version 20H1, or greater.

The August 2022 firmware introduces no new features, but you get improvements to device stability and reliability when using Surface Dock 2 and Surface Pen 2. According to the official changelog, it includes no other changes and fixes. You can read the complete official changelog below to learn more about the improvements.

Changelog

The August firmware update won’t be delivered to all Surface Book 3 devices at the same time, but it will be rolled out in a phased manner. All Surface Book 3 computers will get updated on different dates and times. Apart from the Surface Book 3, Microsoft will also push the latest August firmware to more Surface PCs in the future.

Since these pieces of firmware are rolling out phases, it will take a few more days to complete the process. You can go to Settings>Update and Security>Windows Update to download and install the latest firmware update. You can also manually download the Surface firmware updates from the official Microsoft website.

It’s worth noting that once you install the update, you cannot go back to the previous version. Updating the firmware will also bring all the last updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. To complete the installation, you will also need to restart your Surface Book 3

Microsoft will continue to push the August 2022 firmware to more Surface devices in the coming few days. However, we can’t predict which ones will receive it next. Nonetheless, we will keep you updated about all the Surface devices getting the latest firmware update in the future. So, make sure to visit our site.