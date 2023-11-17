Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 3: Key comparisons you need to know

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 vs Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 is a dual between two recently-released mobile chips that has been on everybody’s talking points.

Just today, Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 to the masses and it’s packed with AI features, a powerful “creativity-charged” camera, and outstanding GPU and CPU performances.

Or, at least that’s what the company boasted. Christopher Patrick, Qualcomm’s senior VP, highlights that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform is smartly designed for both performance and power efficiency.

“By working closely with our OEM partners, we’re able to help make the next generation of in-demand features, such as enhanced AI and extraordinary camera capabilities, more widely accessible to consumers,” he further says.

But, enough with tech jargon. How is Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 different than the recently-released Snapdragon 8 Gen 3? Here’s everything you need to know.

Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 CPU Qualcomm Kyro CPU, 64-bit, Arm Cortex-X4

• 1 Prime core, up to 3.3 GHz

• 5 Performance cores, up to 3.2 GHz

• 2 Efficiency cores, up to 2.3 GHz Qualcomm Kyro CPU, 64-bit

• 1 Prime core, up to 2.63 GHz

• 3 Performance cores, up to 2.4 GHz

• 4 Efficiency cores, up to 1.8 GHz GPU Adreno GPU with ray tracing support & support for Unreal Engine 5 Lumen Global Illumination and Reflections System • Snapdragon Game Super Resolution • Adreno Frame Motion Engine 2.0 • Snapdragon Game Post Processing Accelerator • HDR gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut) • Snapdragon Shadow Denoiser • API support: OpenGL® ES 3.2, OpenCL™ 2.0 FP, Vulkan® 1.3 • Hardware-accelerated H.265, VP9, AV1 decoder • HDR Playback Codec support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision Adreno GPU, no ray tracing support. • HDR gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut) • Physically Based Rendering • Volumetric Rendering • Adreno Frame Motion Engine • API Support: OpenGL® ES 3.2, OpenCL™ 2.0 FP, Vulkan 1.3 • Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder • HDR Playback Codec support for HDR10+, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision Display On-Device Display Support:

• 4K @ 60 Hz

• QHD+ @ 144 HzMaximum External Display Support:

• Up to 8K @ 30 Hz

• Up to 1080 @ 240 Hz Variable Refresh Rate support for 240 Hz to 1 Hz

• 10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut

• HDR10, HDR10+, HDR vivid, and Dolby Vision On-Device Display Support:

• 4K @ 60 Hz

• WFHD+ @ 168 Hz

• WQHD+ @ 120 HzMaximum External Display Support:

• Up to 4K @ 60 Hz

• 10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut

• HDR10 and HDR10+, Adaptive HDR10, Ultra HDR WiFi & Bluetooth Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 NPU Qualcomm Hexagon NPU • Fused AI accelerator architecture

• Hexagon scalar, vector, and tensor accelerators

• Hexagon Direct Link

• Upgraded Micro Tile Inferencing

• Upgraded power delivery system

• Support for mix precision (INT8+INT16)

• Support for all precisions (INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16) Qualcomm Hexagon NPU • Fused AI Accelerator

• Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

• Hexagon Vector eXtensions

• Hexagon Scalar Accelerator

• Support for mix precision (INT4, INT8, and INT16) Camera support Support for triple video capture from HDR image sensors, with seamless switching between any HDR mode • Up to 36 MP triple camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

• Up to 64+36 MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

• Up to 108 MP single camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

• Up to 200 MP photo capture Qualcomm Spectra Image Signal Processor • Up to 21 MP triple camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

• Up to 32+21 MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

• Up to 64 MP single camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag

• Up to 200 MP photo capture Memory Support for LP-DDR5x memory, up to 4800 MHz

Memory Density: Up to 24 GB Support for LP-DDR5 memory, up to 3200 MHz

Support for LP-DDR4x memory, up to 2133 MHz

Memory Density: Up to 16 GB

Smartphone manufacturers HONOR and vivo are among the first to embrace the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, with the inaugural device expected to be released this month. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 lineup is also shaping up to be impressive, with a roster of notable brands including ASUS, HONOR, iQOO, MEIZU, NIO, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, realme, Redmi, RedMagic, Sony, vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE.

What do you think about this chip? Do you believe it will outperform chips from other brands in the lower to medium classes?