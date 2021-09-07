Microsoft has pushed an update to its SMS app, SMS Organizer. Taking the app to version number 1.1.207, the update adds support for multiple attachments in a single message, the ability to rename group conversation names, and the ability to handle share contact as vCard event. The update also includes bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Features: Support multiple attachments in single message.

Rename group conversation name.

Handle Share contact as vCard event. Bug Fixes: Show contact MMS received as vCard in chat

Improve image quality attached from camera app

Ability to zoom MMS image in full screen mode

SMS search crash fix.

You can download the SMS Organizer app from the below link or head over to the Google Play Store and search for the app.