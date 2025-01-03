Servers of these Xbox games are facing closures in February 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Several Xbox games are sunsetting their servers by February, and these closures will surely impact millions of its loyal players. Not a good piece of news as we’re kicking off 2025, but some of these titles are even too outdated to begin with.

At least nine titles are set to lose their online servers, and once it happens, their numerous achievements will be unattainable. Games like Divine Knockout and Realm Royale Reforged (both closing February 17) face full achievement discontinuations due to Hi-Rez Studios’ focus on other projects.

Titles such as Hood: Outlaws and Legends (February 18) and Dark Alliance (February 24) will also see all or partial achievement discontinuations, while The Golf Club series, KartRider: Drift, and Disco Dodgeball Remix will follow on February 28.

Many of these games have already been delisted from the Store. Some more titles also include the popular EA Sports UFC 3, which will sunset its server on February 17.

As for this month (January 2025), at least three popular games, like WWE 2K23, EA Rory McIlroy PGA Tour, and Blue Protocol, will also shut down their online servers for good.

The popular wrestling game, featuring John Cena as the cover star, was hailed as the return to form after the disappointing 2K20. But, once the servers shut down on January 6 for both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, 13 achievements will become unobtainable.