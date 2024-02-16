Seamless AI Alternatives - Top 5 Options for Your Business

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

If you’re looking for the best Seamless AI alternatives to improve your lead generation and business sales, this post is for you.

Sales and lead generation are the lifeblood of any business, so entrepreneurs need all the help they can get to make them happen. Apart from Seamless AI, other efficient tools can help you target and attract potential customers using the power of artificial intelligence.

I’ve tested several and singled out the five best options below. Let’s get right into it!

What Is Seamless AI?

Seamless AI is an AI lead-generation tool used mostly in the B2B space because of the authentic data it provides to build leads.

It features an AI writer tool that can craft sales copy, especially for cold email outreach. This software helps you grow your sales pipeline with verified emails and phone numbers to discover potential customers.

It also provides business professionals’ data and helps build a robust leads catalog to push sales and marketing ahead.

How To Choose the Best Seamless AI Alternatives?

It’s important to consider your business target and budget when choosing the best Seamless AI alternatives. Here are the most important factors to remember:

Select software with a search engine that helps you connect well with a potential customer .

. Seamless AI seems to have a problem with integration. It lacks an indication for the integration timeout, which leads to losing progress and restarting all work. Therefore, you must watch out for the integration timeout when choosing an alternative.

when choosing an alternative. Also, look for a tool with outstanding customer service. The last thing you want is no listening ear when encountering a problem with the software.

Best 5 Seamless AI Alternatives

If you find the service costlier than your budget allows or need something more sophisticated for verified data, here are the five best alternatives:

Apollo is one of the best-designed software to help businesses with marketing and sales.

It’s an all-around tool and can be overwhelming to use, though this depends on what you need it for. It scrapes LinkedIn for contacts and also sets up emailing campaigns for you.

Like Seamless AI, Apollo can also do Al email writing, A/B testing, video call recordings, and transcribing. In addition, you’ll get a powerful Chrome extension to launch it and get your work done whenever you want.

This tool is more extensive and intricate. Although it doesn’t have a great search engine feature like Seamless AI, it’s still a good alternative to pick.

Pricing

The free plan offers 10000 free email credits. You can deliver about 250 emails daily and download the LinkedIn extension. You can also integrate Zapier with this plan.

The Basic plan is priced at $49 per user per month. It features an increased number of credits. It also offers more integrations and allows you to move data in bulk at a time.

The Business plan, priced at $79 per user per month, offers everything on the basic plan but adds some extra credits. This plan allows you to access A/B testing and call recordings. You’ll also get the conversations feature, which provides insights from a video call.

Apollo’s basic and business plans have a 14-day free trial.

Finally, the Organization plan costs $99 per user per month. It boosts the limit of all features and adds call transcriptions.

Pros:

Curates accurate data of companies and contact information

Integrates lots of CRM and sales tools

Has plenty of similar features with Seamless AI

Cons:

It’s more expensive than most alternatives

Get Apollo

RocketReach links you to the perfect potential customer using its well-curated database. It unlocks and discovers about 700 million profiles and 35 million company details, including region, title, industry, and organization details.

You can do lookups in bulk, which means you can download and look at thousands of prospects simultaneously. It integrates all CRM platforms and productivity tools. You can also use its APIs to power your application.

Like Seamless AI, it has a powerful search engine tool that allows you to discover new prospects and data enrichment features to reveal the most likely to buy your products. You’ll also get a Chrome extension to take its power with you wherever you find yourself on the internet.

Big industry names like Meta, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others trust it.

Pricing

Unlike Seamless AI, RocketReach has no free plans. The Essentials plan is priced at $48 monthly, which allows only 1,500 annual lookups. Pro costs $108 monthly and allows 3,600 annual lookups. Ultimate, priced at $249 monthly, allows 10,000 annual lookups.

Pros:

It’s user-friendly

Big industry names trust it

It allows lots of integration

Cons:

It’s pretty expensive when compared to other alternatives

It has no free plan

Get RocketReach

Zoominfo launches your sales pipeline and revenue with its accurate and frequently refreshed database of insights.

It offers a range of superb features similar to Seamless AI. These include data-driven insights, automation, a built-in email finder, and a sales engagement app.

It also features rich integrations, a chatbot, and lead enrichment for hyper-targeting.

The software provides about 100 million contacts and ensures they stay up to date.

However, it’s more expensive than Seamless AI.

Pricing

You have to fill out a form to get details about ZoomInfo’s pricing. However, based on what I found, the most affordable is the Professional+ plan, which will cost you about $15000 annually. It’s a good starter package that offers company details, contacts, data lead notifications, and filtering.

The Advanced+ plan adds location data, social media profiles, tech adoption insights, and hierarchies.

The Elite+ plan includes employee counts, real-time purchase intent signals, and company attributes.

Pros:

Has excellent contact info compared to some other competitors

Easy integration

Cons:

It’s expensive

Get Zoominfo

Hunter is a compact email platform tool that immediately connects you to the right decision-makers. It uses proprietary technology and artificial intelligence to find, authenticate, and enrich contact details.

Although Hunter has no search engine like Seamless AI, it can still find data about people from any domain you visit. It also has tons of good integrations with CRM platforms and productivity tools.

It shares a similarity with Seamless AI with its intent data feature, which helps you quickly identify leads who are most likely to buy your products. It also offers a Chrome extension for added flexibility.

Hunter has smaller datasets than other alternatives but is well-known and gets the job done.

Pricing

Hunter offers a free trial, just like Seamless AI does. The free plan gives you 25 monthly searches and 50 monthly verifications.

Its starter plan is $34 monthly, offering 500 monthly searches and 1000 verifications. It also allows you to find emails through website domains. You can link three email addresses and launch your campaign to 2500 people.

The growth plan costs $104 monthly and increases the number of monthly searches and verifications. There’s also the $349 monthly Business plan with 50,000 monthly searches and 100,000 verifications.

Pros:

Verifies email addresses to protect

Great tool for email campaigns

It’s easy to use

Cons:

It has limited data compared to most of its competitors

Get Hunter

Clearbit by Hubspot is a data scraper tool for connecting with the right people. It can turn every visitor into a lead. It has an extensive database with native access to Hubspot’s data pool for deeper sales insights.

The database is frequently updated, and the machine learning algorithm lets you stay in sync with your contacts.

Clearbit is a solid Seamless AI alternative because its data enrichment features help you get real-time updates about your leads.

Another similarity is its intent data feature that lets you discover leads with the highest chances of buying your products. However, Clearbit doesn’t have any AI writer features like Seamless AI.

Pricing

The free plan offers the platform’s core elements, including removing anonymity from your site’s traffic. But the paid plan price tags aren’t shown on the website. You have to contact the sales department to request it.

Pros:

Has a simple and easy-to-use layout

It easily converts web visitors into leads

Makes bulk emailing simple

Cons:

Phone numbers can sometimes be inaccurate

Quite expensive for budding businesses

Get Clearbit

Summary

After reviewing these 5 Seamless AI alternatives, it’s safe to say that your choice should depend on your business target. Apollo is an all-in-one software that’s an excellent fit for most businesses.

RocketReach, with its vast and well-crafted datasets, is also one to check out. Zoominfo increases your sales pipeline with its data insights.

Hunter is another great all-rounder platform, although it has a smaller dataset. At the same time, the last one on the list, Clearbit, is a powerful data scraper tool that turns almost every website visitor into a lead.

While checking out their features, consider their price and choose the one that aligns with your budget and business target. I hope this piece helps you make the right choice so you can enjoy the power of AI tools in your business!