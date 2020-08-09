If you’re on the lookout for a light and premium Windows 10 PC, Surface Laptop 2 deserves your attention. The Laptop 2 is also $419 cheaper today, so it’s now even easier to recommend.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB) is now available at a price point of $879.99, down from $1,299 at Amazon. You can also get a handsome $270 discount on the 128GB variant of the Laptop 2 if you’re fine with 128GB of SSD storage.
Surface Laptop 2 features highlight
- Clean, elegant design — thin and light, starting at just 2.76 pounds, Surface Laptop 2 fits easily in your bag
- Choose from rich tone on tone color combinations: Platinum, Burgundy, and Cobalt Blue
- Improved speed and performance to do what you want, with the latest 8th Generation Intel Core processor
- All day battery life, with up to 14.5 hours of video playback
- Vibrant 13.5″ PixelSense Display with interactive touchscreen and razor sharp resolution
Although Surface Laptop 2 is almost two years old, it’s still very capable and is nearly perfect if you want to use it for light computing. The typing experience on the Surface Laptop 2 is world-class. In other words, if you’re someone who types a lot, you’ll love the Surface Laptop 2. You can buy the Surface Laptop 2 at a discounted price here from Amazon.