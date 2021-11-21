The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) foldable smartphone is now selling at a discounted price at Amazon. The foldable smartphone is now available at $1,499.99, down from its original price point of $1,799.99 — that’s a handsome discount of $300 if you do the math. You can buy the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 key features

Refined 2-in-1 Design: A new, revolutionary mobile experience with on-demand expansive viewing, seamless interactivity, and cinematic infinity displays; Folded, it’s a cell phone – unfolded, it’s a tablet

Adaptive Flex Mode: Capture hands-free photos and videos from any angle, and control Android apps by using both halves of the large display; Preview on one half and video chat, record, browse, edit, and more on the other screen

Productivity & Play: The latest Galaxy cellphone brings seamless integration of hardware and software, so you can multitask while using multiple apps; Enjoy wireless DeX productivity, which allows you to use a monitor or TV as a second to display for gaming, working, and more

Power Packed: Advanced processor and impressive 12GB RAM give you fast and powerful performance for fluid multitasking and gaming with little lag — and 256GB internal storage gives your cellular phone the space to hold it all

5G Connectivity: Get next-level power for everything you love to do with Galaxy Z Fold 5G; Share more, game harder, experience more and never miss a beat

It’s worth noting that the discount is available for a limited period of time, so those wanting to buy it should cash in on the deal right now.