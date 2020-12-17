Sometimes we get into a fortunate situation where leakers have disagreements, which results in leaks actually being delivered faster.

Today Winfuture posted a number of images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 range, and this was soon followed by Evan Blass posting high-resolution, unwatermarked images of the whole range, which can be seen below:

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The specs are as follows.

Specifications Galaxy S21 Display 6.2-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Battery 4,000 mAh Rear Camera Ultra wide: 12MP

Main: 12MP

Telephoto: 64MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink,

Phantom Gray, and Phantom White

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

The specs are as follows.

Specifications Galaxy S21 Plus Display 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPS, 120hz Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Battery 4,800 mAh Rear Camera Ultra wide: 12MP

Main: 12MP

Telephoto: 64MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Phantom Silver, Phantom Black,

and Phantom Violet

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

The specs are as follows.

Specifications Galaxy S21 Ultra Display 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO, 1-120hz adaptive Software One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 CPU Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 Battery 5,000 mAh Rear Camera Ultra wide: 12MP

Main: 108MP, Gen 2 sensor

3X Optical: 10MP

10X Optical: 10MP Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Phantom Black and Phantom Silver

The base Samsung Galaxy S21 will have a plastic rear cover, while the S21 Ultra will a glass back.

In the USA all three will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest top-of-range processor, the Snapdragon 888 5G. The devices will be 5G compatible, and S21 Ultra adds support for Samsung’s S-Pen — previously restricted to the Note series in the handset category. The device will however ship without a pen, which will be sold as an optional accessory.

The 6.2-inch S21 will ship in violet, grey, white, and pink, and the 6.7-inch S21 Plus will sport the same violet, along with silver and black. These latter two colourways — and only these two — compose the options for the 6.8-inch flagship S21 Ultra. Identically coloured Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earbuds will also be available.

The devices will be launched at an Unpacked event on the 14th January, with pre-orders starting on the 15th and the retail launch on the 29th January 2021.