Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 now available for order, order it today to avail $180 Samsung Credit

Samsung last week announced the new Galaxy Book Pro laptop and Galaxy Book Pro 360 2-in-1 with ultra-thin design, latest 11th gen Intel processors, AMOLED display and more. Both these devices are now available for order in the US.
- When you order these devices from Samsung, you can now get a $180 Samsung Credit which can be used to buy accessories. You can find the deal here.
- Amazon is offering a $100 gift card when you buy Galaxy Book Pro from them. Find the deal here.
Samsung Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro Tech Specs:
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 Specifications
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 13
|Galaxy Book Pro 360 15
|Dimensions
|302.5 x 202.0 x 11.5 mm
|354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm
|Weight
|Wi-Fi : 1.04kg
5G : 1.10kg
|1.39kg
|OS
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch Super AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|15.6-inch Super AMOLED, FHD(1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)
|11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)
|Graphic
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Connectivity
|5G,
Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze
|Mystic Navy, Mystic Silver, Mystic Bronze
|Memory
|8GB, 16GB (LPDDR4x)
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Camera/Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|S Pen
|In-box
|In-box
|Battery
|63Wh (Typical)
|68Wh (Typical)
|Adaptor
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Authentication
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Fingerprint? on Power Key
|Ports
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (2), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
|Galaxy Book Pro Specifications
|Galaxy Book Pro 13
|Galaxy Book Pro 15
|Dimensions
|304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm
|INT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 11.7 mm
EXT : 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.3mm
|Weight
|Wi-Fi : 0.87kgLTE : 0.88kg
|INT : 1.05kgEXT : 1.15kg
|OS
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Windows 10 Home/Pro
|Display
|13.3-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD (1920 x 1080)
|CPU
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i7/i5/i3)
|11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (i5/i7/i3)
|Graphic
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3)
|Intel® Iris® Xe graphics (i7, i5)
Intel® UHD Graphics (i3),
NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450
|Connectivity
|LTE,
Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Wi-Fi 6E Ready, Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2,
Bluetooth v5.1
|Color
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold
|Mystic Blue, Mystic Silver, Mystic Pink Gold
|Memory
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|8GB, 16GB, 32GB (LPDDR4x)
|Storage
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD)
|Camera/Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|720p HD / Dual Array Mic
|Audio
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos®
|Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Pro Keyboard
|Battery
|63Wh (Typical)
|68Wh (Typical)
|Adaptor
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|65W USB Type-C Fast Charger
|Authentication
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Fingerprint on Power Key
|Ports
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1) 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD, nano SIM
|Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic, MicroSD
Find the deal here at Samsung.
