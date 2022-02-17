The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha offers an attractive $300 discount on Best Buy. And with its remarkable features, the Galaxy PC just became more astonishingly irresistible.

Specifications:

Screen Size: 13.3 inches

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

Touch Screen: Yes

Processor Model: Intel 11th Generation Core i7

Processor Model Number: Intel® Core™ i7-1165G7 Processor

Storage Type: SSD

Total Storage Capacity: 512 gigabytes

Solid State Drive Capacity: 512 gigabytes

System Memory (RAM): 16 gigabytes

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Battery Type: Lithium-ion

Backlit Keyboard: Yes

Color: Mystic Black

Screen Type: QLED

Product Height: 2.48 inches

Product Width: 7.95 inches

Product Depth: 16.93 inches

The Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha brags Samsung’s latest technology and innovative design, putting it at the top of its class. The laptop has a super vivid QLED 13.3-inch screen that delivers millions of colors realized at 100% color volume. It adapts to your environment, and thanks to Outdoor Mode, it allows you to get the best viewing experience regardless of the lightning condition present.

As for speed, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha can get the work done smoothly. With the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 / i7 processor, you can work and play all day without experiencing a decrease in performance.

Moreover, it gives you the liberty to choose your view with the ultra-slim 2-in-1 design that transforms your laptop into a tablet. It is super thin and lightweight with an ultra-slim design and compact body, making it a good companion for commuters and business travelers. Even more, Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha has a super-fast-charging battery that gets 17 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Additionally, you have a wide touchscreen display with an ultra-slim side bezel that will give you a spacious area to view your documents or play videos. Plus, power up your workdays and creative nights with built-in features like Intel Iris Xe Graphics, second-screen capability, Samsung Notes, and Clip Studio Paint.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha comes with Windows 11 operating system to give you a refreshing experience and more power in your productivity. But besides the system’s new tools and apps, this Galaxy will give you more. Now, you can easily link Windows to your PC and phone to view mobile content or work in mobile apps on an edge-to-edge screen. Or, use your PC as a monitor for your tablet for optimal viewing. Neat!

