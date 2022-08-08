Samsung launched the Galaxy A23 5G smartphone earlier this year, but that was an LTE-only model. Months after releasing the handset, the South Korean tech firm announced a 5G variant of the mid-range handset, simply called Galaxy A23 5G.

The 5G variant looks identical to the LTE-only model. However, there are some changes in the newer handset that makes it a superior product over the non-5G variant. For example, Samsung is using a 5G chip inside the handset, possibly Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, which is a better chipset than Snapdragon 680 used in the LTE-only model. Galaxy A23 5G uses Adreno 619 GPU for graphics.

There is also some difference in weight. The Galaxy A23 5G is slightly heavier than its LTE model, though the difference between them is only 2 grams. If you do not consider 5G a huge factor, a casual user should not feel any difference between the two. But of course, we will be able to tell how the 5G model is superior to the A23 LTE handset once the former’s official reviews are out.

In the meantime, you can check out the official specifications of the Galaxy A23 5G smartphone below.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G specifications

Display

6.6-inch FHD+

Infinity-V Display

Camera:

(Main) 50MP, F1.8 OIS

(Ultra-Wide) 5MP, F2.2

(Macro) 2MP, F2.4

(Depth) 2MP, F2.4

(Front) 8MP F2.2

Memory

RAM: 4/6/8GB

Storage: 64/128GB

microSD: Up to 1TB

Other specs

Battery: 5,000mAh

Accelerometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Grip Sensor, Virtual Light Sensing, Virtual Proximity Sensing

5G

Android 12-based One UI 4.1

Samsung has not disclosed any information about the availability and pricing of its new mid-range handset. But GSMArena speculates that it could be available for European and Indian markets. Samsung is expected to share more details about the price and other details soon.