Microsoft will soon add refresh button to WiFi list on system tray on Windows 11

Microsoft will reportedly add a new button to the WiFi list on the system tray on Windows 11. It’s a refresh button, so you won’t have to manually turn on/off your WiFi if you can’t find the connection that you want.

The Redmond-based tech giant recently released a new build for Windows insiders in the Canary channel. Billed as the “hot-off-the-presses” Build 25997, insiders have spotted an undocumented addition of this refresh button.

Take a look at the discovery below, which was first teased in a Local Experience Pack last week. Credits to @PhantomOfEarth for sharing on X (fka Twitter):

Build 25997 adds a Refresh network list button to the Wi-Fi list in quick settings. Not mentioned in the blog post pic.twitter.com/MoVEHocvIB — PhantomOcean3 ? (@PhantomOfEarth) November 15, 2023

It’s not yet working. Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc, who serves as Senior Program Manager of the Insider program, then says that it still needs a bit of fine-tuning here and there and “will talk about this more in a future flight.”

Check out Microsoft’s official changelog of the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25997 here. In the meantime, if you’re in the Dev channel, Microsoft has also rolled out an update that first bids goodbye to the soon-to-be-deprecated Steps Recorder app.

