OnePlus made the OxygenOS 11 update available quickly for the OnePlus 8 series, but due to some issues with the encryption of data, the OnePlus 7 and 7T users didn’t get the update on time. After months of delay, the company released the first beta build of OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 and 7T users two weeks ago. And now, it’s time for the OnePlus 7 and 7T users to get the second beta update.

OnePlus is now rolling out the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update to OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, 7T, and 7T Pro phones. The update includes a number of bug fixes and an important new feature for the OnePlus 7 Pro and 7T Pro. With the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 installed, the 7 Pro and 7T Pro users will finally get to use the Always-on display feature, something that OnePlus users have been asking for years. However, currently, the feature will lead to increased power consumption, so the battery of your smartphone may drain quickly. The good news is that OnePlus is working towards optimizing it in the upcoming builds. You see the full official changelog below.

Changelog

System Optimized the sliding effect of the dynamic wallpaper Improved power consumption in some scenarios Optimized the adjusting intensity of automatic brightness to bring a more smooth using experience Fixed the issue with the adapter not charging and using the headset at the same time Fixed the issue in which the battery icon is not displayed on the status bar Fixed the issue that ‘Tips & Support’ is not displayed in the Settings

Camera Fixed the small probability flashback issue with the camera when unlocking in professional mode

Ambient Display Newly supported Always-on ambient display feature for OP7Pro and OP7TPro (Go to: Settings – Utilities – OnePlus Laboratory – Always-on ambient display)



For those not aware, the OxygenOS 11 beta is not a stable build, meaning you’re likely to face a couple of issues while using your phone, some of the known issues can be found in the official changelog above. And if you’re fine with that, you can download the OxygenOS 11 beta update on your OnePlus 7 / 7T handset. But before you proceed, make sure that the battery level is above 30%. Also, 3GB of available storage space is required for the update process to be smooth.

Those who’re currently running the Open Beta 1 update can now go to the Settings > System > System updates to install the latest OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update.

Source: OnePlus(1, 2)