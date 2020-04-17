OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are OnePlus’ latest flagship offering and they are now up for pre-order in several parts of the world. While the smartphone is yet to hit the market, both of them have received their first software update, containing lots of improvements, and a few new features.

OxygenOS 10.5.4 is now rolling out to both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. The update comes with the Android March Security patch, Live Caption(which detects speech in media and automatically generate captions), double-tap to wake up lockscreen.

The update also comes with a few camera improvements. Besides, Contact notes info for incoming calls, optimization in the fingerprint unlock experience, Optimized network data transmission performance and stability are other noteworthy changes that come with the latest update. You can see the official changelog below.

Changelog

System Improved system stability

Improved icon display in status bar

Imporved back gesture experience

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now be integrated with Dolby Atmos for better sound quality

Added double-tap feature to wake up lockscreen in ambient display mode or off-screen condition

Added OnePlus Tips & Support section in Settings. Check out all the new features and answers to common issues here

Added Live Caption, this will detect speech in media and automatically generate captions [To enable: Settings-System-Accessibility-Live Caption]

Update Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Updated GMS package to 2020.02 Camera Optimized the camera’s shooting experience and improved stability

Optimized the animation effect and improved interaction experience

Added video filter feature Fingerprint Unlock Optimized the fingerprint unlock experience when unlocking the device Phone updates Added contact notes info for incoming calls Network updates Optimized network data transmission performance and stability Voice Assistant updates Now you can wake up voice assistant of your choice just by long-pressing the power button [To enable: Settings-Buttons & gestures-Press and hold the power button-Choose the app you want to activate]

If you’re one of the few lucky ones who got the OnePlus 8 or 8 Pro before everyone else, you can now check for updates just by heading to Settings>System>System updates.

via 9to5google