In the month from its initial release on the 1st of May, Square Enix has announced that Outriders already has over 3.5 million unique players according to internal data.

With average playtimes of over 30 hours and ”extremely high engagement for co-operative play,” Square Enix is understandably pleased with People Can Fly’s success at launch.

In the press release for the announcement, Square Enix dubbed Outriders “the company’s next big franchise,” with more content to come in the future to continue on this strong start.

Despite People Can Fly having previously claimed that the game wouldn’t be run on the games as a service model, there’s still more game on the horizon, with Jon Brooke, Studio Co-Head at Square Enix External Studios saying “we also look forward to expanding on OUTRIDERS in the future,” in the press release.

If you want to try it out, the Outriders Demo is still available for you to play, and if you take a liking to it, then you can buy the full game on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, as well as Steam and GeForce Now on PC.