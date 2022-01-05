Both OnePlus Buds Z2 and OnePlus 9RT are all set to enter Indian markets on January 14. The company recently dropped a teaser on its India website, confirming the launch date. However, the teaser doesn’t go into details about the pricing and the specs of these two new devices. Luckily, Indian tipster, Yogesh Brar has the details, so you can now get a clear picture about whether the asking price suits your budget.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus 9RT will start at Rs. 39,999 and can go up to Rs. 43,999 for the highest configuration. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds will be pricier than their predecessor with an asking price of Rs. 4,999. As a reminder, this is as per sources close to the tipster. Although the tipster is reliable, since it’s not coming from the horse’s mouth, you can not consider it official. The company might surprise us all on January 14.

OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 were launched in China a couple of months ago. The company also promised to make them available in India, but it a bit longer to realize its promise. It’s unclear why OnePlus took so much time to release them in India. The reason behind the delay could be the global component shortage.

Meanwhile, OnePlus is also gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company’s new flagship phone, in China. OnePlus 10 Pro will also release in January, but much like the Buds Z2 and OnePlus 9RT, it’ll debut in China first.