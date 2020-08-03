Microsoft today announced the release of Office for Mac Insider Slow Version 16.40 (Build 20073000). This new build comes with an important new feature for PowerPoint. With the latest Office Insider Preview Build installed, Mac users will be able to record inking while recording their presentation and play it back after. You can find the full changelog below.

Changelog

PowerPoint Record inking while recording your presentation You can now record inking while recording your presentation and play it back after. This feature has been requested by lots of our users and we’re happy to make it available to you. With ink recording, you can indicate specific areas of your slide and add additional annotations that can be played back. To record, go to the Slide Show tab, select Record Slide Show > Pen in Slide Show Toolbar > Ink then exit the Record Slide Show area.

To update to the latest Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.