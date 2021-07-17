Microsoft has released a new Office Insider Preview Build 14312.20008 in the Beta Channel for Windows users. The new Office build adds a new feature for Outlook, bug fixes for issues found in Word and Excel.

Talking about what’s new in this update, Outlook will no provide a link to create an Outlook.com account when you try to add an account to Outlook. Beyond this, the new Office update includes no new features. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Outlook Link to Create Outlook.com Account When adding an account to Outlook, a link to create a new Outlook.com account now appears in the window. Word Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where proofing settings didn’t persist.

fixed an issue where proofing settings didn’t persist. We fixed an issue where bullets could disappear from text during co-authoring.

We fixed an issue related to saving files. Excel Notable Fixes We fixed an issue where small data markers disappeared when the spreadsheet zoomed out.

fixed an issue where small data markers disappeared when the spreadsheet zoomed out. We fixed an issue where a different workbook was opened when a workbook had to be closed and re-opened because it was modified and checked in by a different user.

We fixed an issue for protected files with no label metadata; the label is determined by the protection. Mandatory labeling now uses label metadata and label policy.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.