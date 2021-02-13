Microsoft today released a new Office Insider Preview Build 13806.20000 for Windows users registered in the Beta Channel. The new Insider Preview build brings a number of new features for Word and Outlook, and bug fixes for issues found in Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Project. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

Word, Outlook Dictation available in more languages Dictation is available in more languages so more speakers can use speech-to-text. The feature supports seven new languages: Hindi, Russian, Polish, Portuguese (Portugal), Korean, Thai, and Chinese (Taiwan). Outlook Faster suggestions Microsoft Search will provide more faster, more relevant suggestions when adding people to the To, CC, and BCC lines. Excel Notable fixes We fixed an issue where Excel would sometimes close unexpectedly when trying to show the Data Types card due to a not being able to retrieve an image. PowerPoint Notable fixes We fixed an issue with looping animations and audio bookmarks. Word Notable fixes We fixed an issue in AutoSave.

We fixed an issue in resolving conflicts while in coauthoring. Project Notable fixes We fixed an issue where Project may close unexpectedly if you are running JAWS and go to the task information dialog.

We fixed an issue where a task that are 100% complete may revert back to 99% complete.

To update to the latest Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.