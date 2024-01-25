Nvidia's RTX Video HDR now available for download to improve your video-watching experience

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

At this year’s CES, Nvidia not only launched new desktop cards but also announced what the company calls RTX Video HDR. Now, the good news is that you can now get your hands on the RTX Video HDR and transform SDR videos into HDR ones playing in internet browsers.

In a blog post, Nvidia announced that RTX Video HDR is now available for download through the January Studio Driver. The technology uses AI to enhance the sharpness, clarity, and color of SDR videos to convert them into HDR content that can be played on HDR10 displays. However, before you jump in joy, there are a couple of things you need to remember: you’ll need to have an RTX GPU connected to a HDR10 display, and the browser that the videos are playing in needs to be Chromium-based, such as Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge or Opera Mini.

How to use RTX Video HDR for better video quality?

Download and install the January Studio Driver. Open NVIDIA Control Panel. Go to Adjust video image settings > RTX Video Enhancement. Enable HDR.

Once you’re through the steps, SDR videos will automatically get converted to HDR, offering you improved details and sharpness. Again, your display needs to have support for HDR10, and before enabling it through the NVIDIA Control Panel, make sure that HDR features are enabled on your PC. You can navigate to System > Display > HDR to enable or disable HDR features.