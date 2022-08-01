Here comes another game-filled week for Xbox fans, so ready your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Game Pass now! Here are the thrilling games to play this August 1 to 5!

Gallery

Azure Striker Gunvolt 3

August 1 (Smart Delivery)

The next installment in the high-speed 2D action Gunvolt series is here, so be ready for new actions by playing as the new star Kirin and series protagonist Gunvolt. Switch between the two characters as you take down bosses in different stages.

After Wave: Downfall

August 2

The evil Deathrix released a mysterious meteorite that caused the indeed Earth to appear like a water world everywhere. Face different monsters popping out of the deep waters using your upgradable battleships. Liberate Earth with your family and friends through the game’s local co-op mode.

Frogun

August 2 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Renata is on an epic quest to save her parents and has to cross the world of mystical ruins. Join her and her frog-shaped grappling hook best friend in this old-school platformer capturing the soul of the PS1/N64 era.

Gale of Windoria

August 3 (Console and PC, Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Take the shoes of Shan, a young boy from the citizens of the winds, who sets off on an adventure to purify the source-of-all-life Tetra Quartzes after they have become sullied. Meet allies from different roots along the way, ride your Beakle, and use the power of the elementals to eradicate monsters blocking your way in this game that features nostalgic pixel artworks.

Gigapocalypse

August 4 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Not everyone wants to be the hero in the story; sometimes, others want to be the destructive monsters. Gigapocalypse lets you take that role by owning “Gigas,” the giant monsters inspired by classical Kaij? movies such as “Godzilla” and “King Kong” and the game classic “Rampage.” Choose your Giga from the selection of monsters available and destroy cities. But be careful; the Earthlings won’t just sit there quietly watching the fire eating every continent.

QuByte Classics: Thunderbolt

August 4

Enjoy this compilation of two vertically-scrolling shoot ‘em ups from the series Thunderbolt. Experience both the game’s 8-bit and 16-bit versions that feature official English localization, control remapping, different screen types, and save states. Understanding the game’s main objective is simple: destroy everything in your way until you finally meet the stage bosses.

Turbo Golf Racing

August 4 (Console and PC, Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

You’ll never see golf the same way again after playing Turbo Golf Racing. Drive, boost, jump, flip, and fly your turbo-powered car as you aim and smash giant golf balls. Play it with friends and prove you are the best player in this fast, arcade-style sports game.

Flying Soldiers

August 5

It is more than a puzzle game: you also need to save the life of an odd squad of fun birds. Command them and help them survive the traps and perils of the game until they finally get home safe and sound.

Roll The Cat

August 5 (Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery)

Taking care of cats is a challenge, isn’t it? Roll The Cat proves that. Put them into bed and find ways to make them comfortable and fall asleep. Use your spatial logic to complete all levels in this simple, relaxing game for puzzle lovers.