The last few weeks have been bad for Google as multiple leaks surfaced shedding light on the Google Pixel 4a. Google was supposed to release its budget Pixel 4a smartphone at the I/O event, which is now cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Now, Evleaks has posted an image which confirms the price of the device. The image shows the marketing material photoshopped onto a billboard with the $399 price tag. Apart from that, the marketing material also confirms that the new Google Assistant will be coming to Pixel 4a.

The price is the same as the Pixel 3a but it’s rumoured that Pixel 4a will be coming with more storage than the Pixel 3a. Apart from that, the Pixel 4a will come with 5.81-inch FHD+ OLED display, Snapdragon 730 chip, 6GB RAM, and a 3,080mAh battery.