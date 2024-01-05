MSI teases upcoming handheld gaming PC

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

MSI has officially teased its handheld gaming PC market entry with a brief video on its Instagram account. The video, titled “a whole new breed of MSI dragon is coming,” offers a glimpse into the device’s design, showcasing dual joysticks, ventilation grilles, and the MSI logo.

While details remain scarce, the teaser suggests a Windows 11-powered device with custom software optimizations for handheld gaming.

The video has sparked speculation regarding the internal hardware, particularly the potential use of Intel’s Meteor Lake chips. This would mark a significant shift from the AMD Ryzen processors dominating the handheld gaming PC landscape.

However, questions remain about Meteor Lake’s efficiency at lower power limits, a key consideration for mobile devices. Alternative options like AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme and Hawk Point 8040 series APUs are also under consideration.

Beyond the hardware, the teaser sheds little light on the device’s design or unique features. Some speculate that MSI might take inspiration from the Lenovo Legion Go, known for its detachable controllers and high-resolution display.

Regardless, all eyes are now on CES 2024, where MSI is expected to unveil the device in full detail.

