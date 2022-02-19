MSI Sword 15 gaming laptop has all the charms to attract gamers of any kind: Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM power, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050ti graphics card. The most exciting part about it, however, is its $300 discount on Best Buy.

It is armed with the new 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 processor. It has a total of eight cores that can provide up to 5 GHz frequency to give you more power and speed, whether you are using the laptop for games or heavy work-related tasks and programs.

The GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs can elevate the performance of the MSI Sword 15 for gamers and creators. Powered by NVIDIA’s 2nd gen RTX architecture (the Ampere) and new RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and streaming multiprocessors, users get the most realistic ray-traced graphics and cutting-edge AI features.

Not only does the MSI Sword 15 have an ultra-thin bezel design, but it also gets a big 15.6″ Full HD display screen (1920 x 1080 resolution) with vibrant colors and crisp details. Even more, the 144 Hz refresh rate on the screen means smoother and snappier visuals in fast-moving game scenes and less tear in graphics.

Have to play for hours? Heat management is not a problem with MSI Sword 15. There are dedicated thermal systems for the CPU and GPU of the laptop consisting of 6 heat pipes and 2 fans. This ensures maximum performance under extreme gaming conditions.

The keyboard plays an essential role in determining your chance of winning any game. MSI has addressed this by giving the Sword 15 an ergonomically designed keyboard built on solid metal shielding. With 1.7 mm of key travel and blue illumination, clicking the keys just became more comfortable at any time of the day.

There’s no more need to worry about your wireless connection affecting your games. With the latest WiFi 6’s 802.11ax standards and faster capabilities, your laptop can handle busy networks and crowded environments with lots of users.

Gamers can feel more connected with their games through Nahimic 3, the ultimate audio software dedicated to games. It features highly immersive and high-quality sound to make it more geared towards gamers.

The 8 GB system memory can handle intense multitasking and gaming. Meanwhile, there is a high-bandwidth DDR4 RAM to smoothly run your graphics-heavy PC games and video-editing applications, as well as numerous programs and browser tabs all at once.