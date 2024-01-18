Mojang Studios launches new Planet Earth III DLC for Minecraft, now rolling out for free

You can get it for free on Minecraft Marketplace

Microsoft-backed Mojang Studios has recently launched a new DLC, Planet Earth III, for the popular sandbox game series Minecraft. You can get it on Minecraft Marketplace free of charge today.

The DLC lets you live like a predator or prey. There are at least five immersive scenarios of this dynamics, taking you to the treacherous South African coast as a nimble fur seal evading a great white shark. Or, you can also protect your musk ox calf from a desperate wolf pack in the frigid Canadian tundra.

Beyond the gameplay, there’s also the BBC Planet Earth Field Station where you can discover interesting facts about the animals you’re playing as and get rewards for completing challenges. For all that, you can download it free on Minecraft Education or Minecraft Marketplace for Bedrock Edition.

Last year, the popular game series reached its 300 million sales milestone, just 15 years after its original release. This achievement was celebrated at Minecraft Live 2023’s annual event where the dev shares news and updates about the game.

Minecraft is available on Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms.