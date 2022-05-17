Minecraft to celebrate Dungeons’ Second Anniversary from May 25 to June 15

Minecraft Dungeons will be celebrating its second year, and Minecraft, as we all know it for its surprises and treats, will be giving us something big between May 25 and June 15.

“Minecraft Dungeons sure has grown, and this month our little rascal turns two years old!” Minecraft’s announcement on its page reads. “We want to commemorate this occasion and celebrate our journey by throwing the most brimming birthday bash this side of the Overworld. And of course, you’re invited!”

During the said period, Minecraft players will be given a chance to “participate in an anniversary event that features several unique in-game activities.” There will also be new additional gear items during the anniversary period that players can collect, such as the Sparkler, Sweet Tooth, or the Sugar Rush. Most of all, the anniversary event will introduce a new anniversary cape, which is something for players to covet. It is one of the most-awaited items due to its symbolism as another feat in the game (though it is purely just for aesthetic purposes and won’t affect your stats). Just look for the seasonal trials and take part in their challenges to collect the items you want. However, there is still no exact number of seasonal trials to complete in order to receive the cape.

Apparently, the Dungeons anniversary treat won’t just end on the items you can collect. Minecraft promises to offer more activities for players to try. “… why not clear a special tower challenge to earn the friendship of the utterly adorable baby moobloom pet?” The company notes in its blog post. “Becoming BFFs with this beautiful bovine should be everyone’s top priority – right after ‘Mark calendar for Anniversary Event,’ ‘Start Launcher,’ and ‘Play Minecraft Dungeons’!”