Microsoft’s upcoming Surface Laptop 4 details leaked online

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 is expected to be released in April, but we already have started to get key details about the laptop. Today, WinFuture revealed the processors that will be powering the upcoming Surface Laptop 4 series. Find the details below
- Surface Laptop 4 13-inch will be available in both Intel and AMD variants.
- Surface Laptop 4 15-inch will be available in both Intel and AMD variants.
- Microsoft will be using AMD Ryzen 5 4680U and AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processors. As usual, Microsoft will be using “Surface Edition” branding for these processors. AMD variants will be up offered up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of SSD.
- Microsoft will be using Intel Core i5-1145G7 and Intel Core i7-1185G7 processors. The Intel variants will support up to 32GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
Source: WinFuture
