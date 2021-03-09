Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax, parent company of Bethesda, has just been approved by the SEC and EU, and is set to complete soon. The acquisition brings Microsoft’s total number of first-party studios up to 23, up from 15, with the ZeniMax deal bringing in Deathloop developer Arkane, DOOM’s id Software, and of course, Bethesda themselves.

Venturebeat today revealed Microsoft’s plans for the studio. According to their sources, Microsoft will hold a presentation on Thursday where they will reveal numerous Zenimax games will be coming to Gamepass soon.

Microsoft will also say that any future contractually eligible titles from the broader ZeniMax roster will be available on Game Pass at launch including high profile titles such as Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls series and Fallout, id’s Doom and Quake and Arkane’s Dishonored and Prey.

What has not been revealed however is whether these new titles will be Xbox exclusives or will remain cross-platform. Microsoft will be honouring Bethesda’s deal with Sony to release Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo as PlayStation 5 exclusives for a limited period. However with future Xenimax games being assessed for “other consoles on a case by case basis” it’s likely most games till be only available on Xbox and PC platforms going forwards.

Microsoft and Bethesda will reportedly still have separate E3 presentations, despite the deal likely having closed by then.

via Engadget.