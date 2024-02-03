Microsoft working on Copilot “Deucalion”.

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The Copilot AI chatbot has improved a lot since it launched last year, but many more improvements are yet to come, as per Mikhail Parakhin, CEO of Advertising & Web Services at Microsoft. Among many improvements coming to Copilot, “Deucalion” has all the potential to spark people’s attention once again on the chatbot. Microsoft has confirmed that it’s working on a new feature, internally called “Deucalion”, to improve Copilot.

In Greek mythology, Deucalion is the son of Prometheus. But in Copilot, it is a codename for “a new version of the base model,” according to Parakhin. Quoting a post on X (previously known as Twitter), he wrote, “We are continually improving Microsoft Copilot, testing a new version of the base model in a flight. Fun fact: its internal name is “Deucalion” (the son of Prometheus in Greek mythology).”

The post asked Parakhin whether Copilot in Balanced Mode is offering better and bigger answers than previously. To this question, the Microsoft executive revealed that improving Copilot is an ongoing process and mentioned that the company is working on what’s internally called “Deucalion”.

Microsoft Copilot offers users three modes: Creative, Balanced, and Precise. Copilot answers will depend on the mode you select, where Precise will deliver the shortest answer and Creative will offer the longest. Now, “a new version of the base model” could mean that Microsoft may be working on improving the “Precise” mode. But in what way it’ll be improved is anybody’s guess.

There are a couple of possibilities. One is that Copilot could provide longer answers in “Precise” mode. “A new version of the base model” could also mean that, instead of making many changes to the Precise mode, the company could also introduce a new mode in addition to the existing three modes. All of the confusion regarding this upcoming feature will be cleared when Microsoft launches the feature. And we’re hoping that it’ll happen very soon.