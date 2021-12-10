Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code 1.63 with the ability to preview themes, pre-release extensions and more

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Visual Studio Code

Yesterday, Microsoft released Visual Studio Code v1.63 (November 2021) update with several new improvements. You can now preview themes without installing, you can try out pre-release extensions, improved TypeScript method completion and more. Find the change log below.

Source: Microsoft

