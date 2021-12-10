Microsoft releases Visual Studio Code 1.63 with the ability to preview themes, pre-release extensions and more

Yesterday, Microsoft released Visual Studio Code v1.63 (November 2021) update with several new improvements. You can now preview themes without installing, you can try out pre-release extensions, improved TypeScript method completion and more. Find the change log below.
- Marketplace theme preview – Try out Color Themes without installing them.
- Configure Problems navigation order – Go to next error or warning by severity or file position.
- Show commands in screencast mode – Display command names along with keyboard shortcuts.
- Notebook improvements – Adjust Markdown font size, better file and URL linking support.
- Invisible Unicode highlighting – Highlights invisible or confusable Unicode characters.
- TypeScript method completions – Quickly fill in interface and override methods.
- Pre-release extensions – Try out extension new features and fixes early.
- New Java welcome experience – To help you configure and learn about Java in VS Code.
- More extensions for vscode.dev – Check out recent additions for VS Code for the Web.
- Work in a container on an SSH server – New Remote – SSH Reopen in Container command.
Source: Microsoft
