Microsoft launches a vaccine management platform with its partners

Microsoft today announced that it is working with Accenture and Avanade, EY, and Mazik Global on a vaccine management platform. This new solution will enable health providers and public health agencies with registration capabilities for patients and providers, phased scheduling for vaccinations, streamlined reporting, and management dashboarding with analytics and forecasting. Find the partnership details below.

Accenture and Avanade’s strategic consulting, industry and implementation expertise coupled with Microsoft’s cutting-edge data, cloud and technology capabilities will build robust, scalable solutions for vaccination authorities.

strategic consulting, industry and implementation expertise coupled with Microsoft’s cutting-edge data, cloud and technology capabilities will build robust, scalable solutions for vaccination authorities. EY is working with Microsoft to build a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that helps manage the manufacture and distribution process of the vaccine, and supports stakeholders in understanding population and geography-specific vaccine uptake.

is working with Microsoft to build a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that helps manage the manufacture and distribution process of the vaccine, and supports stakeholders in understanding population and geography-specific vaccine uptake. Mazik Global built MazikCare Vaccine Flow on Microsoft technology, a solution enabling providers with the tools to seek out specific populations based on at-risk criteria and monitor inventory levels as well as the temperature of vials, and patients to self-monitor adverse reactions.

“Microsoft and its partners are committed to doing our part to help the global community address this historic challenge. Together, we look forward to helping our customers embrace the power of digital, and the power of human innovation to deliver a safe and effective vaccine in a prioritized manner,” wrote Dr. David Rhew – Chief Medical Officer & VP Healthcare, Worldwide Commercial Business, Microsoft.

Source: Microsoft