Microsoft unveils AI for retailers; new 'Copilot experiences' can be your retailing assistant

Microsoft has announced a new set of generative AI and data solutions designed to help retailers transform the shopper journey. These solutions, powered by the Azure cloud platform, provide personalized recommendations, targeted advertising, and virtual try-on experiences. One of the key features of Microsoft’s new solutions is generative AI.

Generative AI solutions help retailers and brands infuse personalization and creativity into marketing and retail media ad campaigns to capture customer interest and drive revenue opportunities.

For example, a retailer could use generative AI to create a custom video ad for a shopper based on their past browsing history.

Microsoft is also introducing “Copilot experiences,” essentially AI-powered assistants that guide shoppers through retail. These assistants can provide recommendations, answer questions, and help shoppers complete purchases.

When it comes to the benefits, there could be quite a few, including increased sales, improved customer satisfaction, and reduced costs. These benefits are achieved through personalized recommendations, targeted advertising, and automation of tasks such as product recommendations and customer service.

Additionally, automation can reduce costs for retailers, freeing up resources that can be used elsewhere in the business.

Overall, it’s clear that Microsoft’s new solutions are designed to make the shopping experience more personalized and engaging for customers. If used correctly, this could increase sales and customer satisfaction for retailers. It is still too early to say what the impact of Microsoft’s new solutions will be on the retail industry.

