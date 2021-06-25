Microsoft has become very restrictive around which devices will be able to update to Windows 11, but even within those confined their new PC Health Check app, which is meant to inform users about the ability to update, appears to be giving out incorrect information.

Surface Go 2 should be supported. DM me and I'll be glad to help look into this. — Steve Dispensa (@dispensa) June 24, 2021

Now Microsoft VP Steve Dispensa has said they plan to improve the app to address the issues.

Sorry for the irritating experience! We're going to improve the PC Health Check app over the next couple of weeks. Hopeful that the first update will be out tomorrow. — Steve Dispensa (@dispensa) June 25, 2021

Besides correcting incorrectly flagged PCs as not upgradable, other fixes may include guiding users in making their PCs compatible (many devices have TPM disabled in BIOS for example). It also remains to be seen if Microsoft will enable TM 1.2 devices or devices with Gen 7 and older Intel processors to receive the OS, despite Microsoft not advising it, else it seems Microsoft has just imposed the biggest intentional fragmentation of the Windows platform yet.

via onMSFT