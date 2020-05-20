Microsoft’s task management app, Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 has received a new update. The update brings a couple of new features and a number of bug fixes.

The latest version of Microsoft To Do has added support for Windows Information Protection for enterprise and work accounts, proper rescheduling when you rename a task. You can read the official changelog below.

Changelog

We added support for Windows Information Protection for enterprise work accounts.

We also added support for proper rescheduling when you rename a task.

We squashed a number of accessibility bugs.

You can download Microsoft To Do from the below link. Alternatively, you can visit Microsoft Store and search for the app.