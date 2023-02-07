Microsoft To Do for iOS updated with new feature

Microsoft has pushed an update to its task management app on iOS, Microsoft To Do. The latest version of the app is now rolling out to iPhone users via the App Store. It is an exciting update, as it includes a new feature that will make your lists in the To Do app more eye candy.

Apart from taking the app to version 2.89, it introduces the ability to add custom backgrounds to your lists in Microsoft To Do app. This feature is already available on Microsoft To Do Android app. By adding custom backgrounds to your lists in the app, you will certainly make the list view look more exciting than its default state.

However, apart from new background support, the latest version of the Microsoft To Do app does not have anything exciting in it. In other words, this update is aimed at improving the look and feel of the app. According to the official changelog, it does not offer bug fixes and performance improvements, either.

You can read the complete official changelog below.

Microsoft To Do version 2.89

Lasst year, Microsoft introduced auto-suggestions support to its task management app on Android, enabling users to complete their lists faster. The To Do app will make intelligent suggestions based on the historical items you have added to the list. Microsoft also added a new feature for To Do users on Windows, which now performs additional automatic commands in setting up users’ reminders. You can read about the feature in detail here.