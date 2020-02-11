Microsoft pushed a new update to its task management app, Microsoft To Do for Android. Taking the app to Version 2.11.148, the update adds a number of new features and improvements to the app.

With the latest update installed, you’ll now see more suggestions by tapping on the new “Load more” button in My Day. You’ll also see design improvement when you add a task. Further, If you use Microsoft To Do on your Android tablet, you’ll be able to press the back key to exit the app. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Not seeing enough Suggestions in My Day? We’ve added a “Load more” button to expand your options.

We’ve improved the design when you add a task.

The sections within your Flagged Email list have had a slight name change to make the sections clearer.

You can now press the back key to exit the app on your tablet.

We made a lot of accessibility improvements, including updating colors to ensure a higher contrast ratio.

Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.

You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from this link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.