Microsoft has pushed an update to its task management app, Microsoft To Do on Android. The update brings an important new feature and a couple of bug fixes.
Taking the app to Version 2.8.145, the update now lets you pull down within your list to force sync — that’s pretty handy. The update also brings a few fixes and improvements. You can read the official changelog below.
Changelog
- Want to make sure your latest task has synced? Pull down within your list to force sync.
- Using split screen to drag between your browser and To Do? We fixed an issue that was sometimes making your app crash. We’ll also close suggestions now when you are using drag and drop.
- We fixed an issue that made the undo button in Suggestions in To Do impossible to dismiss.
In related news, Microsoft recently added support for push notifications in personal accounts in Microsoft To Do for iOS app. Another cool feature that the To Do app recently got is the ability to print lists, the feature is available both on Microsoft To Do for Windows 10 and Microsoft To Do for Android.
You can download and install the Microsoft To Do app from this link, or you can head over to Google Play Store and search for the app.