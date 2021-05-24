Microsoft pushed an update to its task management app Microsoft To Do. Taking the app version to 2.44.192., the update adds actionable UX messages to help you resolve certain sync and login issues. Add to that, the updated app also has improved daily planning reminder messages, and general bug fixes. You can read the full official changelog below.

Changelog

In this release, we have improved the daily planning reminder message.

For a seamless app experience we have fixed app crash, talkback and UX bugs.

We have also introduced actionable UX messages for guiding you to resolve certain sync and login issues.

You can download the latest version of Microsoft To Do app from the below link or visit Google Play Store to install the app.