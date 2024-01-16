Microsoft tests "Read Aloud" feature in Windows Copilot

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The Copilot AI chatbot is available on various Microsoft services, including Windows and Microsoft Edge. However, the company starts testing new features in Copilot in Edge earlier than Windows. The latest example is the testing of the “Read Alound” capability in Windows Copilot.

We got to know late last year that Microsoft would start testing “Read Aloud” in Edge Copilot first and will eventually make it available in Windows Copilot later on. The feature arrived in Edge last November and was recently spotted on Windows Copilot, courtesy of Leopeva64. The feature is in the testing phase and is now available for everyone.

For those who don’t know, the “Read Aloud” feature reads out the answers to your queries. So instead of you reading the answer, the chatbot will read that for you. You’ll see a Read aloud (speaker icon) button at the end of each answer, right beside the Copy option. Clicking on the speaker icon will read the answer for you.

After being tested for some time in Edge Copilot, the "Read Aloud" feature is now being tested in Windows Copilot, I think these features are added gradually via server so not all users will have the "Read Aloud" button:https://t.co/OzCWaQjXdH pic.twitter.com/gQ4YlWWc6t — Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) January 15, 2024

Reading answers for users can come in handy in situations where you need to multitask. For example, you click the speaker button to listen to the answer while your visual attention is elsewhere. It can be useful when you’re cooking, exercising, commuting, and anything that requires your visual attention. It’s also a valuable accessibility feature for people who can’t rely on visual cues to consume written content.

Have you ever used the Read Aloud feature in Edge Copilot? If yes, let us know about your experience in the comments section.