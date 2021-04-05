Microsoft Teams webinar capabilities will roll out to everyone in April

Back in 2021, Microsoft announced new capabilities for Teams users to conduct interactive webinars for people inside and outside of an organization with up to 1,000 attendees. The new webinar features including custom registration, rich presentation options, host controls such as the ability to disable attendee chat and video, and post-event reporting will roll out this month to all Teams users.

Schedule and deliver 1,000 person webinars with the same Teams app you use for meetings! Webinar capabilities support registration page creation, email confirmation for registrants, host management for attendee video and audio, attendee reporting, plus interactive features like polls, chat and reactions.

If your webinar grows to over 1,000 attendees, Teams can seamlessly switch to accommodate a 10,000-person view-only broadcast experience.

Source: Microsoft