In 2020, Microsoft announced the new Walkie Talkie feature in Teams. This push-to-talk experience enables clear, instant, and secure voice communication over the cloud, turning employee- or company-owned smartphones and tablets into a walkie-talkie.

Today Microsoft announced that they are deepening their strategic relationship with Zebra Technologies Corp., who produces rugged Android mobile computers for the frontline workforce. The two companies are delivering the Teams Walkie Talkie app on a wide range of Zebra mobile computers, including a dedicated push-to-talk (PTT) button to access Teams Walkie Talkie functionality on Zebra devices.

Microsoft also uploaded a video showing off the feature.

If you do not need rugged hardware, Microsoft Teams’ Walkie Talkie feature is also now available on all iOS and Android handsets.