Microsoft will bring Large gallery view and Together Mode for Teams meetings in web browsers

Back in July 2019, Microsoft announced Together Mode and Large Gallery for Teams desktop apps to make virtual communication more engaging and natural. Microsoft is now working to bring Large gallery view and Together Mode for web meetings in Edge and Chrome browsers. Once available, user can change layout to Together mode or Large gallery during a meeting in Edge or Chrome browsers. You can expect this feature to be available for everyone in February.

For those unaware, Together Mode uses AI segmentation technology to digitally place meeting participants in a shared background, making it feel like you’re sitting in the same room with everyone else in the meeting or class. Large Gallery, on the other hand, lets you see up to 49 video feeds at once.

To turn on during a meeting, click (…) in the meeting control bar and select “Large Gallery” or “Together Mode”.

Source: Microsoft