Microsoft Teams iOS app now supports Microsoft provided and user uploaded custom backgrounds

Microsoft Teams custom background feature allows users to change their virtual meeting background images. Custom backgrounds help them show off their own personal style and make meetings more fun and inclusive. Microsoft recently confirmed that Microsoft provided, and user uploaded custom backgrounds are now supported on Microsoft Teams iOS app.
No need for a green screen, or even a blank wall. Teams uses a highly trained model that differentiates the subject from their background and can impose a custom background over everything else, making it easy and fast to start expressing yourself in all your meetings.
Source: Microsoft
