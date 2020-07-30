Microsoft Teams will get these 25+ new features for education users

In the past few months, because of the COVID-19 situation, Microsoft Teams for Education has become an invaluable tool to educators, students, and families. In order to improve the Teams experience for education customers, Microsoft recently announced several new Meetings-related features coming to all Microsoft Teams users in the coming months.

Microsoft expanded the Teams grid view to 7×7, which will accommodate up to 49 participants at once on a single screen. Microsoft also announced that educators will be able to create virtual Breakout Rooms so students can meet and collaborate in small groups.

Today, Microsoft highlighted the 25+ new features that are coming to Microsoft Teams for Education users. You can find the list of new features below.

Source: Microsoft