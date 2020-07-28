Microsoft begins roll out of the new Tasks app in Microsoft Teams

Back in April, Microsoft announced that the existing Planner app in Microsoft Teams will become the new Tasks app. The new Tasks experience in Teams provides a new unified view of both personal and assigned tasks within Teams. It consolidates tasks across Microsoft To Do, Teams channels, Planner and Outlook.

Microsoft today announced that it has started the roll out of this new Tasks app in Microsoft Teams on desktop to a small group of users, and the rollout will continue through September. Also, this new Tasks experience will not be available on Microsoft Teams mobile apps until the desktop rollout is complete. You can check out the demo of this experience here.

Highlights of the Tasks app:

Users have smart views including tasks assigned to you, priority as well as the start or due date.

Users can choose the view that works the best for them – list, boards, charts, schedules – to get things done.

Tasks for HQ and Firstline Workers in Teams – Tasks targeting, publishing and reporting.

Tasks targeting, publishing and reporting in Teams allows corporate and regional leadership to send task lists targeted to the relevant locations, such as specific retail stores, and track their progress through automatic real-time reports.

Managers have tools to easily direct activities within their stores, and Firstline Workers have a simple prioritized list available via their personal or company-issued mobile device showing them exactly what to do next.

Source: Microsoft