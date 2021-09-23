While there Surface Duo 2 looks a lot like the original Surface Duo, from a developer point of view there has been a lot of small changes which would mean apps would need to be updated to optimise them for the new handset, including small changes to screen size, aspect ratio and margins for example.
If you want to see how your apps run on the Surface Duo 2, or simply want to give the handet a virtual try-out, Microsoft has now made the Surface Duo 2 Android 11 emulator available.
The Surface Duo 2 Android Emulator provides a complete dual-screen experience:
- Running Android 11.
- Simulates the hinge with a 3D modes view.
- Supports Jetpack Window Manager APIs for adaptive UI layouts.
- When used on a touch-screen host device like Microsoft Surface PCs, supports multi-touch and pen sensitivity.
- Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
- Works with Android Studio, Visual Studio, VSCode, and other IDEs used for Android app development.
You can download it here.
The Surface Duo 2 offers a triple camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for improved performance. Microsoft has also introduced a new, larger Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”) with 90Hz refresh for great viewing experience. These displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and support Surface Slim Pen.
The new Surface Duo 2 comes with three rear cameras: Wide angle camera, Ultra wide angle camera and Telephoto camera. There is also a ToF sensor for fast auto focus. Microsoft has updated the camera app to take advantage of dual screens. The new Surface Duo Glance Bar allows you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. See it all on the spine as it lights up with color indicators, icons, and more.
Surface Duo 2 Tech Specs:
|Dimensions
|Open:
145.2 mm (H) x 184.5 mm (W) x 5.50mm (T)
Closed?:
145.2 mm (H) x 92.1 mm (W) x 11.0 mm (T at hinge)
|Display
|Battery capacity4
|Camera and video recording
|Dynamic triple lens rear-facing camera:
Front-facing Camera:
Photos:
Video recording:
|Network and connectivity
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform
|Storage and memory5
|Software6
|Microsoft built-in applications:
Microsoft Surface Duo 2 UI core features:
Other preinstalled apps:
Operating System: Android™ 11
|Video playback
|Video Playback Formats:7
Wireless*
Wired:
*Wireless dependent on the TV/monitor support
|Security and authentication
|What’s in the box
|Surface Duo 2
|Sensors
|Weight2
|284 grams
|Battery life9
|Battery charging
|Fast Charging available using the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply11
|Video conferencing
|Microsoft Teams and Skype video conferencing up to 1080p at 30fps
|Countries and carrier compatibility10
|Unlocked device for all carriers
|SIM
|One eSIM11 and one Nano SIM
|Connections
|Audio
|Exterior
|Language support
|Pen and inking
|Warranty12
|1-year limited hardware warranty
The Surface Duo 2 starts at $1499 and you can find the links to pre-order the new Surface devices below.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Microsoft Surface Pro 8
- Microsoft Surface Pro X with Windows 11
- Microsoft Surface Go 3
- Microsoft Surface Duo 2
- Surface Slim Pen 2
Source: Microsoft