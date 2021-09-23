While there Surface Duo 2 looks a lot like the original Surface Duo, from a developer point of view there has been a lot of small changes which would mean apps would need to be updated to optimise them for the new handset, including small changes to screen size, aspect ratio and margins for example.

If you want to see how your apps run on the Surface Duo 2, or simply want to give the handet a virtual try-out, Microsoft has now made the Surface Duo 2 Android 11 emulator available.

The Surface Duo 2 Android Emulator provides a complete dual-screen experience:

  • Running Android 11.
  • Simulates the hinge with a 3D modes view.
  • Supports Jetpack Window Manager APIs for adaptive UI layouts.
  • When used on a touch-screen host device like Microsoft Surface PCs, supports multi-touch and pen sensitivity.
  • Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux.
  • Works with Android Studio, Visual Studio, VSCode, and other IDEs used for Android app development.

You can download it here.

The Surface Duo 2 offers a triple camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for improved performance. Microsoft has also introduced a new, larger Dual PixelSense Fusion Displays (5.8” touchscreens open to 8.3”) with 90Hz refresh for great viewing experience. These displays are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and support Surface Slim Pen.

The new Surface Duo 2 comes with three rear cameras: Wide angle camera, Ultra wide angle camera and Telephoto camera. There is also a ToF sensor for fast auto focus. Microsoft has updated the camera app to take advantage of dual screens. The new Surface Duo Glance Bar allows you to check incoming calls and messages, adjust the volume, and check battery life while charging. See it all on the spine as it lights up with color indicators, icons, and more.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2

Surface Duo 2 Tech Specs:

DimensionsOpen:

145.2 mm (H) x 184.5 mm (W) x 5.50mm (T)

Closed?:

145.2 mm (H) x 92.1 mm (W) x 11.0 mm (T at hinge)

Display
  • Dual PixelSense™ Fusion Displays open: 8.3” AMOLED, 2688×1892
  • Single PixelSense™ Screen: 5.8” AMOLED 1344×1892 (13:9)
  • 401 PPI
  • HDR
  • Wide color 100% SRGB, DCI-P3
  • Dual displays with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate
  • 800 nits max brightness
  • Display Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™
Battery capacity4
  • 4449mAh (typical) dual battery
  • 4340mAh (minimum) dual battery
Camera and video recordingDynamic triple lens rear-facing camera:

  • Wide: 12MP, f/1.7 aperture, 27 mm, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF and OIS
  • Telephoto:?12MP, f/2.4 aperture, 51 mm, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 2X optical zoom
  • Ultra-Wide:?16MP, f/2.2 aperture, 13 mm, 1.0µm, 110o diagonal field of view with distortion correction

Front-facing Camera:

  • 12MP, f/2.0, 24 mm,1.0µm
  • Flash: Dual led – dual color flash

Photos:

  • Auto mode with low-light & HDR multi-frame photo capture and dynamic range scene detection
  • Dedicated night photography mode
  • Smooth Zoom between all 3 Rear Facing Camera combined with digital super zoom up to 10x
  • Portrait mode with adjustable depth control. Portrait mode supported for wide and tele camera. Machine learning used for portrait mode
  • Panorama mode with wide dynamic range
  • Capture short video during photo capture with long press
  • Capture photos during video recording

Video recording:

  • HDR Video
  • 4K video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
  • 1080p video recording at 30 fps and 60 fps
  • Slow motion video at 120 or 240fps
  • HEVC and H.264 video recording formats
Network and connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4/5GHz)
  • Bluetooth: Bluetooth® 5.1
  • NFC for payments and provisioning
  • 5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 DL 64 QAM up to 6 Gbps, 8xDL CA (800MHz), 2×2 MIMO
  • 5G-NR NSA (mmWave): Release 15 UL 64 QAM, 2xUL CA (200MHz), 2×2 MIMO
  • 5G-NR NSA (mmWave) Bands: n257, n260, n261
  • 5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 DL 256 QAM up to 3.2 Gbps, 2xDL CA (TDD+TDD), 4×4 MIMO
  • 5G-NR NSA (Sub-6): Release 15 UL 256 QAM
  • 5G-NR NSA (Sub-6) Bands: n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n20, n25, n28, n38, n41, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79
  • Gigabit LTE – A Pro Release 15 with 4×4 MIMO and LAA
  • LTE DL Cat 20, 256 QAM up to 2Gbps, 5xDL CA
  • LTE UL Cat 13, 64 QAM Contiguous 2X ULCA
  • LTE Bands: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71
  • WCDMA: 1,2,5,8
  • GSM/GPRS: GSM-850, E-GSM-900, DCS-1800, PCS-1900
  • Location: GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou, QZSS
ProcessorQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G Mobile Platform
Storage and memory5
  • 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
  • 8GB DRAM LPDDR5 memory
Software6Microsoft built-in applications:

  • Intune Company Portal
  • LinkedIn
  • Microsoft Authenticator
  • Microsoft Bing Search
  • Microsoft Edge
  • Microsoft Lens – PDF Scanner
  • Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More
  • Microsoft OneDrive
  • Microsoft OneNote
  • Microsoft Outlook
  • Microsoft Start
  • Microsoft Teams
  • Microsoft To Do
  • Surface
  • Tips
  • Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 UI core features:

  • App Groups
  • Dual screen windowing
  • Dynamic Dock
  • Dynamic Triple-Lens Camera
  • Microsoft 365 Feed
  • Span apps automatically
  • Surface Duo Glance Bar
  • SwiftKey Adaptive Keyboard
  • Universal Search
  • Your Phone Companion – Link to Windows

Other preinstalled apps:

  • Calculator
  • Chrome
  • Clock
  • Contacts
  • Files
  • Gmail
  • Google Assistant
  • Google Calendar
  • Google Drive
  • Google Duo
  • Google Maps
  • Google Photos
  • Google Play Movies & TV
  • Google Play Store
  • Google Search
  • Messages
  • Phone
  • Sound recorder
  • YouTube
  • YouTube Music

Operating System: Android™ 11

Video playbackVideo Playback Formats:7

  • MKV, MOV, MP4, H.265(HEVC), AVI, WMV, TS, 3GP, FLV, 3G2, AVI, FLV, TS/M2TS, MKV, WEBM, 3GP/MPEG-4,HEIC/HEIF,ASF/WMV, MOV

Wireless*

  • Chromecast and Miracast support

Wired:

  • DisplayPort over USB-C®. Supports video out when connecting via HDMI Adapter7
  • 4K video out over USB-C when connecting via DisplayPort cable or HDMI Adaptor to external monitor

*Wireless dependent on the TV/monitor support

Security and authentication
  • Biometric lock type: Fingerprint reader with enterprise grade security
  • Lock type: Swipe, PIN, password
  • Security applications pre-loaded on device: Microsoft Authenticator
What’s in the boxSurface Duo 2

  • Surface Duo 2 (Color: Glacier or Obsidian)
  • Surface Duo 2 USB-C Cable
  • Quick Start Guide
  • Warranty and Compliance Guide
  • SIM Ejector tool
Sensors
  • Dual Accelerometer
  • Dual Gyroscope
  • Dual Magnetometer
  • Dual Ambient Light Sensor
  • Dual Proximity Sensor
  • Hall Sensor
  • Fingerprint Sensor
Weight2284 grams
Battery life9
  • Up to 15.5 hours of Local Video Playback
  • Up to 28 hours of Talk Time
Battery chargingFast Charging available using the Microsoft Surface 23W USB-C Power Supply11
Video conferencingMicrosoft Teams and Skype video conferencing up to 1080p at 30fps
Countries and carrier compatibility10Unlocked device for all carriers

  • Australia
  • Canada
  • France
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • U.S.
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Japan
SIMOne eSIM11 and one Nano SIM
Connections
  • USB-C® 3.2 Gen 2
  • Unlocked for all carriers
Audio
  • Stereo speaker, Dual Mic AI-based noise suppression and acoustic echo cancellation optimized for productive use in all postures
  • Best-in -class Full Duplex communication for voice calls in hands free mode, receiver and LRA
  • Audio formats supported: 3GP, MP3, MP4, MKV, WAV, OGG, M4A, AAC, TS, AMR, FLAC, MID, MIDI, RTTL, RTX, OTA, IMY
  • Qualcomm® aptX™ Classic, HD and TWS
  • Hearing aid compatibility: M4/T3
  • Wake on Voice using Google Assistant
Exterior
  • Exterior Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass
  • Color: Glacier, Obsidian
Language support
  • Danish
  • Dutch
  • English (Australia)
  • English (Canada)
  • English (UK)
  • English (US)
  • Finnish
  • French (Canada)
  • French (France)
  • German
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Norwegian
  • Polish
  • Spanish (Spain)
  • Spanish (US)
  • Swedish
Pen and inking
  • Supports all in-market generations of Surface Slim Pen, Surface Pen, and Surface Hub 2 Pen8
  • Simultaneous Pen and touch are supported
Warranty121-year limited hardware warranty

The Surface Duo 2 starts at $1499 and you can find the links to pre-order the new Surface devices below.

Source: Microsoft

