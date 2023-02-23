Microsoft says no Insider builds coming this week

Microsoft usually releases a new Insider build for either Dev or Beta Channel Insiders. However, this week will be an exception. It has just confirmed that no Insider builds for Dev or Beta Channel users will be released this week. However, the software giant has not clarified why it has decided not to release them.

Quick heads up #WindowsInsiders: we will not be releasing new builds for either the Dev or Beta Channels this week. Total bummer, we know. pic.twitter.com/NpYsc4iLzn — Windows Insider Program (@windowsinsider) February 23, 2023

According to Microsoft watcher @PhantomOfEarth, the company was supposed to release build 22624 for the Beta Channel Insiders and build 25305 for the Dev Channel Insiders today. The reason behind a sudden change of plan is believed to be what seems to be a case of stabbing near the Microsoft One Esterra building. The attack has not claimed anyone’s life as of yet, but several people have been injured.

Hopefully, Microsoft will be back with new Insider builds for Dev and Beta Channel Insiders next week. Next week’s builds will be the last ones for February. And in March, the company will be busy releasing new features with Insider builds alongside the rolling out of Windows 11 Moment 2 update to the general public.

The *much* less important note: this is probably the main reason for no Dev/Beta builds this week — PhantomOcean3?? (@PhantomOfEarth) February 23, 2023

We do not know what Microsoft will introduce in the next Insider builds. But we do know that Windows 11 Moment 2 release will bring for the users. The upcoming features include a tablet-optimized Taskbar, new Taskbar search bar options, Energy recommendations in the Settings app, Voice access enhancements, modern system tray flyout, improvements to Widgets support, and a more advanced Snipping Tool app.

The Windows Insiders have already tested all the features the Moment 2 update will add to Windows 11. So, if you want to try new features before the general public, you should register in the Windows Insider Program via the Settings app. However, bear in mind that Windows Insider builds are unstable and should never be installed on your primary computer, as installing those builds can bring intended consequences.