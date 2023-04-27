Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.1880 (KB5025298) with no new features

Microsoft has started rolling out Windows 11 Build 22000.1880 through the KB5025298 update. The latest Windows 11 build is a non-security release (also known as C-release or optional update) and includes no fixes for security vulnerabilities. However, the KB5025298 update for Windows 11 includes many fixes and improvements.

While the latest C release includes many fixes and improvements, no new features or changes are there. To learn more about what’s been fixed and improved in the update, you can read the complete official changelog below.

Windows 11 Build 22000.1880 Changelog

You can navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update to download and install the update. Alternatively, you can manually download and install it by downloading it from the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Source: Microsoft