Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182 to Dev Channel

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25182 to the Dev Channel Insiders, adding a couple of new features to the Camera app, and Microsoft Store app. The latest Dev Channel Insider build also includes a ton of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The Camera app with version 2022.2207.29.0 can “now understand the state of the privacy shutter on supported hardware, like the Microsoft Modern Webcam or the integrated camera on many new Windows 11 laptops.” Microsoft also claimed to have improved the Camera app experience on Arm64 devices. Also, in the Microsoft Store app, you can now view screenshots in search results. You will also notice that games are now being installed directly from the Microsoft Store app. Mind you that these changes are available to those running the latest Dev Channel Insider Build.

In the official blog post, Microsoft mentioned that Build 25182 would expire on September 15, 2023. The software company recommends users update to the latest Dev build to avoid expiration notice. Meanwhile, in the official changelog, you can learn more about fixes and improvements Microsoft introduced in the latest Dev Build below.

Changelog

Fixes

Windows 11 Preview Build 25182 also includes some known issues. You can learn more about these issues below.

Known issues

To update your PC to Windows 11 Build 25182, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’re a Windows 11 user and have already updated to the latest Dev Insider build, share your experience in the comments section.