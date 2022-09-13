Microsoft releases Skype Insider build 8.89

Microsoft has released a new Skype Insider build 8.89.76.102, adding several new features and bug fixes.

Skype Insiders on iOS can now preview an image received in notifications by tapping and holding the notification banner. The latest Skype Insider build also includes a clickable profile picture feature, enabling quicker profile updates on all platforms. Microsoft has also added a new way for users to connect easily with other users. When you first click on Search, ‘Find contacts easily,’ ‘Scan QR code,‘ and ‘Invite to Skype’ options are visible, giving you multiple ways of connecting with other users. This is available across all platforms.

Moreover, Microsoft has introduced ‘Easy meetings with anyone’ quick action on the start page Home Screen on all Desktops and the Web. Skype build 8.89.76.102 also comes with several UI improvements, bug fixes, and stability improvements. You can learn about these fixes in the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

Microsoft releases a new Skype Insider Preview build on a monthly basis to add new features, improvements, and fixes. After testing with Insiders, all these new features are rolled out to the Skype stable build. Microsoft will release another Skype Insider build next month to introduce new features and fixes.

Meanwhile, Skype build 8.89.76.102 is rolling out across all platforms. However, Microsoft says the update will be rolled out to users gradually in the next couple of days, and, therefore, there is no need to worry if you haven’t got it yet. If you aren’t part of the Skype Insider Preview program, you don’t have to worry, as all these features will be available for stable users in the next couple of months.

What do you think about these new features and improvements if you are a Skype user? Let us know in the comments section.